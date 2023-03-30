Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 18 spoilers: ‘Bubble Wrap’

As you get prepared to see Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 18 on NBC, do you want to know more about what lies ahead?

There are a few different things worth looking forward to in this hour, but let’s start by noting this: The title for this episode is “Bubble Wrap.” There is a lot that is going to be coming up here, whether it be a precarious case or a huge storyline for Carisi. We know that this show loves to give at least one character a spotlight here and there, so why not have this be the one for Peter Scanavino? It at least makes some sense.

Without further ado, go ahead and check out the full Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 18 synopsis below:

04/06/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A construction tycoon interferes with an SVU investigation into her family. Carisi struggles to get an indictment when the complainant backs down.

What does the schedule look like after this?

Well, get prepared for what could be the final hiatus of the season. There is a repeat currently scheduled for the Mariska Hargitay show on April 13 and after that, we’re hoping that we get the show back on April 20 so we can start building towards the finale. It goes without saying, but we’re anticipating that some big-time stuff is going to happen then that leaves a lot of people emotional. Isn’t that the real way of things with this show a lot of the time? We personally tend to think so.

Of course, we also are hoping that before we get close to the finale, there is that season 25 renewal greenlit. We recognize that in so many ways, it’s a foregone conclusion … but we’re still going to happy to get more news whenever it comes out.

Related – Is the entire Law & Order franchise going to be renewed for more episodes?

What are you the most excited to see moving into Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 18 next week?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — we will have some other great news coming that we don’t want you missing. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







