Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 13 spoilers: The bull-rider case

Next week on Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 13, we’re going to have a chance to see a pretty unique episode titled “Cowgirls Don’t Cry.” So what can you expect to see throughout?

After the super-dramatic and high-stakes story that we saw on the ABC show this week, you shouldn’t be too surprised to learn that the producers are changing things up moving forward. We’re going to see a very different sort of struggle ahead, and one that requires more of an internal story for some of the characters. For some more on that, go ahead and check out the Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 13 synopsis below:

A bull rider shows up at Grey Sloan with severe injuries, forcing Maggie, Amelia, Owen and Blue to examine their own biases. Elsewhere, Simone can’t find anyone to be her maid of honor, and Mika takes drastic measures to pay down her student debt.

Does anyone else think that this Simone – wedding story is going to have some big twists in the near future? While we don’t have any concrete evidence of this right now, we mostly are remember this — we don’t tend to see new characters get married to someone so soon! The writers prefer instead to build up some drama for a good while. That could end up being the case here, as well.

No matter what happens here, we already do have a sense of where some parts of the story here are going long-term. Maggie (Kelly McCreary) is going to be leaving the show very soon — to be specific, that’s going to happen over an epic two-hour installment.

Let’s just hope that the rest of the season lives up to the hype — we know that Ellen Pompeo will be back for the finale, and there is also a season 20 coming! Not only that, but Ellen Pompeo has been confirmed to return for that.

