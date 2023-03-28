Grey’s Anatomy season 19: When is Maggie’s final episode?

We know that Grey’s Anatomy season 19 feels like the season of departures at this point. We’ve already lost Ellen Pompeo and now, we add Kelly McCreary to the list. We’ve known for a little while that the actress would be leaving the show as Maggie Pierce and now, we know a little bit more of both when and how that is going to happen.

Without further ado, let’s share a few more pieces of info courtesy of ABC. The final episode for McCreary is actually a two-hour event set for Thursday, April 13. Episodes 14 and 15 of the season are titled “Shadow of Your Love” and “Mama Who Bore Me,” respectively, and you can view more details on what lies ahead below:

It’s Maggie’s last day. Amelia’s relationship with Kai is tested, and Ben worries as Bailey’s doxing intensifies. With Levi’s help, a patient celebrates a milestone. Jo processes a difficult diagnosis, and Maggie and Winston decide their future.

One of the big questions that comes with Maggie’s Grey’s Anatomy exit does have to do a lot with Winston. If she and her husband stay together, does that mean that he is also leaving? Or, is this going to be a long-distance relationship for some span of time? That is one of the dilemmas that comes into an actor leaving a show, as there are a lot of different components and variables like this that you do have to think about.

Also, it is worth noting that there could always be more exits at the end of the season, given that several contracts are up. The series is changing showrunners, and even if Pompeo does come back for some episodes as Meredith Grey, there is no evidence at present that it’s going to be a full-time thing.

