Grey’s Anatomy season 20: Will Ellen Pompeo return on-screen?

Late yesterday, the news was officially confirmed that we are going to get a Grey’s Anatomy season 20 at ABC. With that, let’s now turn over to the next order of business: Whether or not we will see more of Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey.

So where do things stand at the moment? Well, there is a new report out there that is interesting for a number of reasons. According to Deadline, there is a reasonable chance that Pompeo will appear on-screen in some capacity during season 20. There is nothing in the story that states she will be back full-time, but at the very least we could see some appearances.

What is also interesting in this story is the note that the odds of Pompeo returning are higher now that Meg Marinis has been promoted to showrunner following the exit of Krista Vernoff. Does this have to do with the idea of potential stories she would be excited to play? That’s at least one thing to think about at the moment.

Beyond just a potential return for Pompeo, it is worth noting that there are a handful of other things on the Grey’s Anatomy front that also need to be addressed moving forward here. After all, there are a number of cast members with expiring contracts that need to be figured out. Kelly McCreary will be departing later this spring, but there are still several long-term cast members who need to sign back on. Then, you have some of the new interns, as the producers / ABC will have to make decisions on them. We think most of the new characters have been fairly well-received, so there is a decent likelihood that they will be back for more down the road.

At the moment, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for a little bit more Meredith! We certainly don’t think personally that this show has run out of stories to tell featuring her; we’ll see if the parties involve agree.

