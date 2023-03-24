Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 12 promo: Is Addison alive?

As we get ourselves prepared for Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 12 on ABC next week, most questions have to be about Addison. Is she going to survive what was a pretty brutal, devastating cliffhanger?

If you watched the episode last night, we probably won’t have to rehash anything all that much for you. At the end of the episode, Kate Walsh’s character was struck by a car and we’re now in this incredibly-precarious position where it remains to be seen if she’ll make it through to the other side still in one piece. Without a doubt, we want her to be okay, but who can ever feel all that confident about anything in this world? We’ve seen how several characters have been written out over the years and on a lot of occasions, it doesn’t make people happy. We wouldn’t be surprised at all if we saw something similar transpire here.

Now, the good news is that based on the promo, Addison is at the very least still alive at the start of the episode, and the hospital is going to go into lockdown as there starts to be more and more violence on the outside. We are going to see a pretty dangerous situation unfold, but hopefully inside everyone will be able to stay pretty focused on the task at hand. It’s going to be a monumental struggle to make sure that Addison is okay, but these are the right people for the job.

Even if we can’t say anything with confirmation right now, we at least feel fairly hopeful that by the end of this upcoming episode, we’ll learn for sure if Addison is okay or not.

Now, let’s all just collectively cross our fingers that this isn’t the last time we’re going to see one of the most iconic characters in the entire franchise.

Based on the new promo, what do you most think is coming moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 12?

