Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 12 spoilers: Shocking lockdown

Curious to learn a little bit more about Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 12 on ABC next week? Well, it could be all about the aftermath.

We know that the events of episode 11 are going to reverberate within the world of this show for some time. That feels inevitable on the basis of what we just saw. It also still feels like things are going to get so much more intense soon, and we all have to be prepared for that. The next new episode is going to feature the hospital going on lockdown, where everyone is going to have to work that much harder to save lives … while also surrounded by a lot of chaos.

Want to get a little bit more insight on what to expect here? Then go ahead and check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 12 synopsis below:

In the immediate aftermath of shocking events at the clinic, the hospital goes on lockdown and the Grey Sloan doctors split up to save multiple lives. Meanwhile, Maggie lands in hot water with Winston, and Jules’ roommate makes a surprise appearance.

(TV-14, DLV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

It may go without saying, but it’s our hope that for the rest of the season, we continue to see powerful stories — but also ones that allow some of these doctors moments in the sun. It’s some of the interns who are most likely going to have a hard time with what transpires in this episode. After all, remember that all of them are still so inexperienced and unlike everyone else at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, have not gone through a hundred different tragedies already. Some of the other characters are a little more accustomed to all of this, to put it lightly.

Related – Check out some other news right now on Grey’s Anatomy, including the apparent exit of Kelly McCreary

What are you the most excited to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 12 on ABC next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







