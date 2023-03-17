Kelly McCreary leaving Grey’s Anatomy, role of Maggie Pierce

As it turns out Ellen Pompeo is not the only actress leaving Grey’s Anatomy as a full-time series regular; Kelly McCreary is doing the same.

According to a new report today coming in from Deadline, the actress will be departing the show and her role of Maggie Pierce after the upcoming April 13 episode. The site notes that she will have at least one more appearance after that, similar to how Pompeo is coming back close to the end of the season.

In a statement, here is some of what McCreary had to say about saying goodbye at this time:

After nine seasons, I am saying goodbye to Maggie Pierce and her Grey Sloan family. It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of such a legendary television institution as Grey’s Anatomy. I will always be grateful to Shonda Rhimes, Krista Vernoff, and ABC for the opportunity, and to the incredible fans for their passionate support. To spend nine years exploring a character inside and out, while reaching a global audience with impactful stories, is a rare gift. It has afforded me an opportunity to collaborate with, learn from, and be inspired by countless brilliant artists both in front of and behind the camera. Playing Maggie Pierce has been one of the true joys of my life and I leave with profound gratitude for every step of this journey. I am excited for this next chapter, and what the future holds.

It doesn’t seem as though there is anything shocking or controversial about this exit; instead, it is just the case of someone looking for a new opportunity after being a part of this particular world for a long period of time. We certainly can’t blame her for wanting to broaden her horizons a little bit. The show has also shifted somewhat to focus on the new interns and with there being such a huge cast right now, it wouldn’t shock us if there are a few more departures that are announced over time.

Related – Get more news all about the next new episode

Are you sad about the news that Kelly McCreary is going to be leaving Grey’s Anatomy and Maggie Pierce?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







