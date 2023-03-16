Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 11 spoilers: Kate Walsh returns

What can we say about Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 11 next week? It really all starts with the return of Kate Walsh, doesn’t it?

Well, the thing about Dr. Addison Montgomery is pretty simple: She’s iconic. Also, it is really important that this new era of Grey’s Anatomy brings in as many familiar faces from the past as possible in the aftermath of Ellen Pompeo’s on-screen departure. Sure, she’s going to be back for the finale, but that is a long wait!

So what is Addison doing back at the hospital? Well, let’s just say it has a lot to do with assisting some of the trainees. After all, there is a reason why “Training Day” is the title for this episode. To get some additional news, check out the Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 11 synopsis below:

Addison makes a special appearance at Grey Sloan to welcome Bailey’s new OB/GYN trainees. Maggie’s lung transplant is derailed, and Nick bonds with Lucas — before the day takes a shocking turn.

(TV-14, DV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Of course, we’re pretty darn curious at this point as to what’s next for Nick without Meredith in Seattle. We wondered if Scott Speedman’s character was going to immediately head off to Boston, but that is not entirely the case. We certainly think that this is where he will be eventually, but if there’s more story to come before we get around to that point, let’s just say that we’re happy to embrace it. In general, we are beyond excited for what the future of this season could be — we do miss Meredith, but the writers have done a pretty good job with the newcomers. The job now comes making sure you find a way to keep things consistent from here on out. That is obviously going to be easier said than done with this big of a cast.

Is there anything that you are most excited to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 11 on ABC?

Share some of your thoughts and hopes right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

