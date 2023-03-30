The Blacklist season 10 episode 6: Dembe’s status confirmed…

For those of you wondering what was going to be happening with Dembe Zuma entering The Blacklist season 10 episode 6, we now have a pretty good idea.

We understand fully if anyone was frustrated that Hisham Tawfiq’s character was MIA on this past episode; luckily, we have confirmation now that this is not going to happen moving into Sunday’s “Dr. Laken Perillos, Part 2.” Unfortunately, there are still a few other problems that he is going to be left to deal with.

In some new images for the episode released by E! News, we have confirmation that Dembe has been captured by Wujing’s crew / Perillos, and he is going to be questioned and/or tormented using some of her techniques. This is something that has transpired before with Dembe, so we can’t say that we’re altogether surprised that this is going to be taking place again.

So why Dembe?

We tend to think of it like this — Wujing wants confirmation that Reddington was working with the FBI; basically, he wants to do whatever he can to destroy him forever. Dembe may not be at Reddington’s side anymore, but he was — and he’s also now with the FBI. If anyone is going to have all the necessary information, it’s going to be Dembe.

Of course, here’s the real problem that Wuijng and Perillos are going to run into: Dembe is not an easy guy to crack. Just think about ALL of the big Reddington secrets that he’s held onto over the years! He doesn’t give up information lightly, and that will be a big part of what makes this particular story so fascinating. Rest assured, we are very-much excited to see how everything plays out here — how can we not?

There’s also another component to it as well in Robert Vesco — did he really betray Reddington? That mystery still remains, but for now, we tend to think that him “working” with Wujing is all some sort of ruse.

Related – See some more proof that Vesco is in this upcoming episode as well

What do you think is going to happen with Dembe entering The Blacklist season 10 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some additional updates. (Photo: NBC.)

