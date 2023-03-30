Young Sheldon season 6 episode 17 return date at CBS

If you are ready to learn a little bit more about Young Sheldon season 6 episode 17 at CBS, we more than get it. Why wouldn’t you want more news? We are hoping that there is some big-time stuff coming not only next week, but the rest of the season!

Now, unfortunately, we gotta pump the brakes a little bit. There is no new installment on the network next week, as we’re venturing back into repeats to kick off the month of April. If there is any silver lining here, it’s the fact that we’re nearing the end of the season, and that means less breaks in the action.

Because the next Young Sheldon is not airing until Thursday, April 13, CBS isn’t sharing too much about it as of yet save for the title — “A German Folk Song and an Actual Adult.” Some titles are clear enough that you can predict some of the story ahead … but this one? That’s a little bit trickier.

In general, you can make some broader assumptions about where the story is going, at least in that Sheldon eventually moves to the West Coast and his father dies. Yet, there is still room for SO many finer details to be filled in!

What we hope to learn over the next few months

Is season 7, for starters, going to be the final one? That season has already been greenlit, but we’re getting near a point where Sheldon’s story will deviate more from his family.

Also, is this show going to be the end of the Big Bang Theory franchise? We haven’t heard anything about another show coming, but we’re still thinking a lot about it.

