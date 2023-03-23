Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? As so many of you know at this point, there is a good bit to be excited for when it comes to the sitcom’s future. We would love to see some more news all about it soon!

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to present the rather unfortunate news that nothing is coming in the near future. There is no installment on the air tonight but luckily, we are at least near the end of this hiatus. Season 6 episode 16 is set to arrive on March 30 and if you want to learn more about it, all you have to do is view the full synopsis below:

“A Stolen Truck and Going on the Lam” – Missy steals her dad’s truck and hits the road with her friend Paige (Mckenna Grace), on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, March 30 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So what about beyond this? Well, let’s take a look at the long-term future of the show for a moment here. Production recently wrapped on the season 6 finale, which is currently set to air on Thursday, May 18. There is a season 7 renewal already ordered, but we do have to approach that with the thinking that this could be the final season. We may not want that, but it is well-worth remembering that at age 14 is when Sheldon starts to make some huge changes, including where he goes to school. This is around the time that his father also passes away. If the show were to continue after this, it would inevitably turn into something radically different … unless the writers try to slow-play Sheldon’s final months in Texas. However, that may be a little hard to do when you have young actors who are progressively getting older.

No matter when Young Sheldon ends, let’s just hope for some fun, satisfactory moments the rest of the way. There’s not that much else we can really ask for at this point!

What do you think about Young Sheldon season 7 potentially being the last one?

Do you wish that the show was on the air tonight? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned here for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







