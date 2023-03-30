Survivor 44 episode 5: Was Matthew Grinstead-Mayle evacuated?

There were many things we were worried about entering Survivor 44 episode 5, with Matthew’s health high on the list. The preview made us think that he could be getting evacuated from the game, as he was struggling at Ratu.

After the immunity challenge, things got a little bit dicey — Jeff Probst decided to have Matthew stay back so that medical could look at him. His injury was clearly impacted him enough that he sat out of two straight challenges, which is unusual for a guy who prepared and trained for years to be on the show.

The big question after the challenge was whether or not Matthew would be pulled the game, but medical didn’t do that. Instead, it felt as though the decision would be his and his alone. Still, we felt like he was going to be leaving when we were at the forty-minute mark and there was no evidence that Tribal Council was coming up right away.

We feel a lot for Matthew right now, mostly because this is a guy who clearly wanted to be there and played hard — he found an idol! Unfortunately, these are the brakes sometimes and we do think that he could have a chance to come back down the road. (We even like that he was okay to be the villain.)

Eventually…

We saw Jeff arrive to the Tika camp close to the end of the episode, and he informed them that the three of them were not going to Tribal Council. That’s good for all of them since there was going to be absolute chaos from start to finish.

What was somewhat interesting is that the show did not actually show Matthew making the decision to leave; instead, they held onto it in order to build a little bit of suspense.

What did you think about the overall events of Survivor 44 episode 5 on CBS?

