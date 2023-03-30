Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? We know that it’s been pretty frustrating having it off the air these past two weeks, especially given the cliffhanger we were left on when it comes to Missy! In the wake of a tumultuous time with her parents she took off, and that leaves everyone with the challenge of finding her.

Now, here’s where we can share two particular pieces of good news. First, know that Young Sheldon will be back tonight. Also, know that there isn’t much of a time jump from last week’s installment to where we are right now. The story is going to continue in regards to Missy, and we (hopefully) are going to see George and Mary put some of their issues aside to find her.

Just in case you haven’t seen the synopsis for this episode yet, you can do that below…

“A Stolen Truck and Going on the Lam” – Missy steals her dad’s truck and hits the road with her friend Paige (Mckenna Grace), on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, March 30 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The aftermath of this story…

We don’t think there’s any real drama with whether or not Missy is found, so we wouldn’t worry all that much about that for now. Instead, reserve more of your worry for what could be coming for everything around her return. Is this going to crack George and Mary further? Meanwhile, is this drama a part of what further convinces Sheldon to move for graduate school?

Obviously, there are big touchstones that we know are coming, and many of them are going to be emotional. However, there may be a few things that we don’t know — Sheldon’s stories during The Big Bang Theory were often limited at best.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

