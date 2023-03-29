Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the season 2 finale today on Disney+, can you expect Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 to happen? Or, could it be canceled?

One of the things that we know it is easy to assume is that any show in the Star Wars universe is going to last as long as possible. After all, so many of them are huge hits! Granted, there are a few exceptions here and there, with Solo and that infamous holiday special coming to mind … but they are few and far between.

The not-so-great news to report at present is that there is no official season 3 renewal as of yet, but don’t get too doom-and-gloom about that yet. A lot of streaming services don’t renew shows in advance of their finale airing, and that could prove to be the case here, as well. We do tend to think that more will be coming down the road, but we’re just being forced to wait a little while to 1) get the renewal and 2) to actually see it.

If there is one single piece of advice we can give you now, it’s simply this: Be patient. Because of the way that season 2 ends (no spoilers here), there is a chance that we’re going to get another season 3. The story seems set up for it, and there is a long history of animated Star Wars shows lasting for a long period of time! There was just a one wait between season 1 and season 2 — animation takes a long time — and we’re expecting another one here.

Just remember that there is SO much other great stuff out there within this overall universe! We have The Mandalorian currently on the air now, and there is also a chance to see Ahsoka later this year. Also, down the road you have The Acolyte, and it’s certainly possible that Obi-Wan Kenobi will come back at some point down the road! This is all in addition to whatever else is figured out within the animated world.

