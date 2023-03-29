Succession season 4 episode 2 run time: What to expect

As we get ourselves excited for Succession season 4 episode 2 on HBO this coming weekend, there are a number of reasons for it. Take, for starters, the prospect of actually seeing Connor Roy get married! Isn’t that going to be a glorious disaster?

Well, we should note that this episode may not feature the wedding instead; instead, the spotlight will be on the rehearsal dinner. Hence, the title for this story being “Rehearsal.” We’re in this premium-cable / streaming era where episodes can tend to be however long and short networks want, so that could set the stage for an extended story here … in theory. Is it actually going to turn out that way in practice?

Well, here is what we can tell you at the time of this writing. Per HBO’s official guide, this installment is going to run for 61 minutes. With that in mind, this is going to be realistically somewhat similar than your standard episode of the family drama.

If you haven’t seen the logline for the hour yet, we consider it a great way to set the metaphorical table…

After Shiv discovers that Tom is following Logan’s playbook, she, Kendall, and Roman consider backing Sandi and Stewy’s aggressive play on the Matsson deal. Meanwhile, Logan gives an impromptu pep talk to the ATN newsroom… and outsources a tricky conversation with Kerry. Later, Connor tries to make the most of his rehearsal dinner when Willa goes AWOL.

The idea of Willa going AWOL for the rehearsal dinner is the most predictable thing ever, largely because this guy rarely provides great incentive for anyone to want to marry him. Why would someone be super geared-up to do that at the end of the day?

Meanwhile, we know that Roman, Kendall, and Shiv are going to be major players following their new acquisition … but what exactly are they going to do with this power? Is it really power at all? There are ways they can leverage the media in their favor, but you should also remember that 1) they dramatically overpaid and 2) are they competent enough to do that? Remember that Kendall Roy still thinks that he is some sort of social-media star.

