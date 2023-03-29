Big Brother Canada 11 spoilers: Did Vanessa leave the game?

Coming out of tonight’s Big Brother Canada 11 episode, we absolutely find ourselves asking all sorts of questions. Did Vanessa leave the game? That’s one of them.

After all, consider a lot of the confusion that we’re feeling right now. Thanks to the Digital Dailies over the past couple of days, it actually felt like Hope and Santina were on the block and (Spoiler alert!) Hope won the Power of Veto. Because of this, there was then a debate as to whole Head of Household Kuzie was going to nominate as a replacement.

So how did we get from point A to point B? One theory has to be that Vanessa is no longer there and because of that Kuzie had to name another nominee. It would also explain further why we’re in the spot that we’re in now where we don’t have Digital Dailies for the next few days. That’s something that the show may not want to reveal before an actual episode airs. There is only so much that they could conceivably edit their way around in some of the Dailies if something were to happen behind the scenes.

So that’s the theory that is out there; now, here’s an opportunity to debunk it a little.

Here’s the good news…

Despite some of the fearful evidence, there is some evidence that Vanessa is still a part of the game … so how did Hope get nominated? Is it possible that he never was? All of this is confusing. Vanessa was around post-Veto!

All of this, in general, does make us even more frustrated by the Digital Dailies versus live feeds discussion, mostly because this is just breeding so many more questions and paranoia that could otherwise be answered easily.

Do you think that it is possible that Vanessa has left Big Brother Canada 11?

