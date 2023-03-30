Big Brother Canada 11: Why did Vanessa MacTavish leave?

Why did Vanessa MacTavish leave Big Brother Canada season 11? Once again, there is a lot of confusion out there.

Ultimately, the reason behind her exit is even more confusing, given that all executive producer Erin Brock said was that her departure was for undisclosed reasons. This comes after it appeared, via some context clues on Digital Dailies, that she was STILL a part of the show. Alas, that has proven to not be the case. The show is down yet another houseguest, and Head of Household Kuzie had to nominate someone else.

Our initial takeaway from this was simple: If Vanessa left, it had to be for serious reasons. It’s best to respect her privacy until we hear something more. We know that she’s going to missed incredibly for everything that she brought to the season from top to bottom. She brought so much spirit and heart to the show, and was really loved by a lot of fans.

Well, we do have some more information. Here’s what we can say thanks to her family’s Twitter now — she left due to a medical emergency, and they intentionally had some fun with people to “stir the pot” a little at the end:

Vanessa didn’t quit, and wanted you all to know that. She wouldn’t and didn’t. Also, OF COURSE she wanted to stir the pot and have some fun right to the end … Unfortunately, due to a medical emergency, she had to be removed from the game. Please rest assured, however, that it is resolved and that she is doing just fine.

While their previously social-media comments made all of this REALLY confusing (we honestly thought she was still there before tonight), credit to them for playing around with us until the very end. This really is the season of surprises, but at least we’re happy to know that Vanessa is okay and doing fine.

