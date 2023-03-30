Is Marina Squerciati leaving Chicago PD? Will Kim Burgess stay?

Is Marina Squerciati leaving Chicago PD following the events of tonight’s new episode? We understand the reasons for concern!

After all, just consider for a moment here where everything stands in the game — after all, we do tend to think that there’s a lot of important stuff to ponder over! Burgess has wanted to remain with Intelligence, but at the same time she is dealing with a difficult battle with her post-traumatic stress. It makes sense when you consider what she has gone through over the past year alone. We’ve seen her almost die and then have to relive that in other perilous situations. She may or may not even be disclosing everything to Voight.

At a certain point, we could be nearing a time where the rubber meets the metaphorical road for this character. We certainly don’t want it to happen this week, but we have to be aware of all possibilities at the moment. If nothing else, there could be a time coming where she needs significant time away from the force — that doesn’t mean that Marina is leaving, but it could be that we’re on the road to some other things in the immediate future.

We want the best for Kim, and the same goes for her and Ruzek. That’s always going to be the case no matter what.

So what actually happened during this episode?

Are you worried that Marina Squerciati could be leaving Chicago PD season 10 following this week’s episode?

