Chicago PD season 10 episode 18 spoilers: Ruzek makes progress

As we get ourselves prepared for Chicago PD season 10 episode 18 on NBC next week, of course there is a lot to be excited for! This is an installment titled “You Only Die Twice,” and of course, we’re expecting a lot of drama from start to finish here! This is a chance to see Ruzek in the spotlight again as it seems like he could be getting closer to learning the truth about a dangerous group in the Becks.

With that being said, is he really going to be happy with what he finds? Will he be able to get out of there in one piece? Because of everything that we’ve seen within this franchise over the years, we can’t sit here and say that we feel 100% secure about any one thing.

For now, let’s just go ahead and share the full Chicago PD season 10 episode 18 synopsis — it does a good job of setting the stage for what is to come:

04/05/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : A tragic crime leads the team closer to the Beck family and their deadly ideology. Ruzek makes progress infiltrating the Becks, earning Samantha and Richard’s trust with a bold move. TV-14

Of course, we do tend to think that this is going to be a big episode — it better be, since there may be another hiatus coming after the fact.

What do be aware of in the near future

It’s actually rather simple at the moment. We know that Chicago PD is going to be on hiatus for at least a week after this April 5 episode and on the other side, we could be in the home stretch of the season. As we do get closer and closer to the finale, there are going to be a lot of big-time twists and turns.

While there is no season 11 renewal as of yet for the show, we do consider it close to a sure thing. There is virtually zero reason for the series to end in the near future.

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago PD season 10 episode 18 on NBC next week?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







