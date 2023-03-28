The Good Doctor season 7 renewal likely at ABC, not confirmed yet

As we get closer to the end of season 6, are things looking good in regards to The Good Doctor season 7 over at ABC? This is the time of year to understandably ask some of these shows!

Of course, we should note that this is the time in a show’s run to understandably get a little nervous, and for a handful of different reasons. For starters, shows tend to get more expensive as they go along, and this is not even one the network has full ownership of behind the scenes. Bringing it back is a little more complicated than some of the ones that it owns in-house.

Luckily, we are happy to say that at least for now, there are still some promising signs. According to a report from Deadline, talks are already underway about the show’s future and everything appears rather promising at present. While the live ratings for The Good Doctor have slipped over the years, the Freddie Highmore drama is a huge hit all over the world and it performs very well when it comes to DVR ratings and streaming. There are a lot of financial reasons to keep it around for at least a couple of years, provided that interest remains there for everyone behind the scenes.

To us, the more interesting mystery right now is what the future could hold for the prospective spin-off The Good Lawyer. The backdoor pilot was initially well-received, and that does lend the show a certain measure of hope. However, launching a new series can be tricky and there are a lot of prospective pilots out there. The Kennedy McMann drama could have to beat some of them out, and there are also some other bubble dramas to consider that are currently on the air — think Alaska Daily and Big Sky, which both face a pretty uncertain future right now.

For now, we are at least happy to note that there are a few more episodes of The Good Doctor season 6 still to air, including one set for Monday night.

