The Good Doctor season 6 episode 18 return date: ‘A Blip’

Want to learn a little bit more about The Good Doctor season 6 episode 18 coming up on ABC? To the surprise of no one, there are a few different things to dive into here.

First and foremost, though, let’s start off with the fact that you will be waiting a little while to see what is next. Thanks to the three-hour The Bachelor finale event slated for next week, you are going to be waiting until Monday, April 3 (per The Futon Critic) to see what lies ahead. The title for this episode is “A Blip,” which makes us think of the old phrase “a blip on the radar” — which often can be interpreted as something not altogether significant. Given that this is a drama series, we really have a hard time thinking that anything is a mere blip on the radar … but we will see if this show ends up surprising us in some form.

Now, we should go ahead and note that there isn’t that much more in the way of insight out there about this episode right now, not that there really needs to be. We do tend to think that there will be opportunities to dive further into Shaun and Lea preparing to be parents, as well as Jared’s continued presence at the hospital. There are a lot of changes around the greater world of The Good Doctor, but the themes and key elements of the show are likely going to be the same.

Now, we should say that there is one thing that we definitely want to get before we get around to early April: A season 7 renewal! We’re crossing our fingers and hoping that this happens, but we’ve also seen some discussions with ABC extend to May. Given that they do not exclusively own this show, there is a chance that this could extend things.

