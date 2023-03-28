Is Billions season 7 the final season at Showtime? Actor says…

Is Billions season 7 really going to be the end of the road over at Showtime? At the moment, there is some evidence that this is coming, and we better be prepared in the end!

So what can we look at right now as a source of evidence? Well, during a weekend appearance on Football Night in Chicago, actor Dan Soder (who appears as Mafee on the show) made it clear that the hit drama is starting to wind down:

“Season 7, the final season of Billions, is on its way … Am I not supposed to say that? I don’t know if I’m supposed to say that.”

Well, regardless of whether or not he was supposed to say that, he did and now, we all have to see where the future is going to lead for the drama. It definitely appears now more than ever that we are inching closer to an endgame. Damian Lewis was already confirmed to be coming back for some episodes, which you can argue is some more evidence on its own.

What lies ahead now?

This show has always been about Chuck Rhoades battling against the wealthy and corrupt, so that will probably be the case again here — and with Bobby Axelrod in the picture again, we could look more at finances on a global level.

Even if this does provide to be the end of Billions at the moment, remember that it is not necessarily the end of the franchise as a whole. There are going to be more opportunities to see spin-offs and off-shoots down the road, at least based on what we’ve heard already from Paramount+. The streaming company and Showtime are becoming more linked and as a result of that, we’re going to see more franchises, for better or worse. (It’s really hard to say here; it’s going to depend a lot on the overall quality of some of the shows.)

What do you think about Billions season 7 potentially being the end over at Showtime?

