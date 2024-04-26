Knuckles season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Paramount+?

Following the big debut of season 1 today, is there going to be a Knuckles season 2 over at Paramount+? We understand the questions!

After all, there is no denying that the popularity around the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise is massive. The movies are more well-received than we certainly thought that they would be — largely due to the fact that we’ve become so hesitant to trust Hollywood to get video-game adaptations right. Yet, the movies here were fun, and that’s without even mentioning shows like The Last of Us and Fallout over the past year and a half.

One of our other concerns about Knuckles in advance of it was that the character (voiced here by Idris Elba) has not always succeeded separate from the blue hedgehog. Does anyone out there remember Knuckles Chaotix from so many years ago? It’s a game that Sega themselves even buried and it’s not available to actively play on modern consoles.

Luckily, most reviews for the Paramount+ show are at this point fairly positive, and we do think that this show is going to be popular for both diehard fans of the character / Sonic as well as families out there just looking for something fun this weekend.

As for a season 2…

Well, for right now this is being billed as just a six-episode “event” series, which makes us think that the odds of a proper season 2 are unlikely. However, at the same time we do think that anything could happen depending on what the show’s overall popularity ends up being, and that is something that is really hard to predict at this point in time. A certain amount of patience is 100% going to be required at the end of the day here.

Regardless, we certainly know that there is a lot more coming in the greater Sonic universe, whether it be another movie or a chance to see other off-shoots down the line.

Do you want to see a Knuckles season 2 renewal happen over at Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







