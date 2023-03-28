Succession season 4: Matthew Macfadyen on final season

As so many of you know at this point, Succession season 4 is going to be the final one on HBO. It is a reason to be emotional … very much so. It’s a weird thing knowing that the show is ending; it’s even weirder how it all came about.

For those of you who have not heard as of yet, through much of the production of the final season, neither the cast nor crew knew 100% that it was ending. While there were suggestions that it could be the case, creator Jesse Armstrong intentionally kept his cards close to the vest — and also may have taken his time to ensure that saying goodbye at this point was 100% the right decision.

Now, we don’t we hear from another important person on this big goodbye? Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what Matthew Macfadyen (Tom) had to say on the subject of what the future holds:

“It started to feel like it was more definitive as we got closer to the end, and I trust Jesse and his team to decide how to go out on a high … It would be awful to let it dribble on, you know?”

Ultimately, we do know that having a show end earlier than expected is much more of a TV tradition in Britain than it is in America, but often it is a decision that works out for the best. After all, isn’t it better to get proper closure than to allow something to draw on forever? We certainly think so!

Remember, of course, that the next episode is coming this weekend, and there are still nine more to come. There is still a lot to look forward to as we prepare for the long-term future!

What do you think about Succession season 4 being the final season?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

