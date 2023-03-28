The Bachelor: Are Zach Shallcross, Kaity Biggar still engaged?

During tonight’s The Bachelor finale, we learned that Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar got engaged back in Thailand. So, are they still together?

We know that there’s always a reason for people out there to worry about this, largely due to the fact that so many relationships within the world of this show fail. There’s a reason why the producers continue to cart out Sean Lowe, since he’s one of the few examples they have of a leading man actually staying with and getting married to the woman he originally picked during filming.

Of course, before we could even get to an answer, we had to sit through another interview with Sean and Catherine, and then the inevitably end of the Zach – Gabi relationship. While he clearly cared a lot about her, it’s felt for most of the season that Kaity was the choice.

We saw Kaity and Zach’s proposal, and of course it proved to be just as romantic as would expect / the producers would probably want. After that, we just had to wait until later on during the After the Final Rose portion to learn if they were still making things work.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

