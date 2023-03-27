The Bachelorette: Premiere date for Charity Lawson’s season

In the wake of tonight’s finale for The Bachelor, why not look ahead to Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette? This is the next thing coming for Bachelor Nation, though you are going to be waiting a good while for it.

With this in mind, let’s go ahead and note that Charity’s run as the lead for the franchise is not going to be starting until Monday, June 26. Why then? Well, this is tied a lot to how the folks at ABC are navigating things at this point. It’s a big-time sign that they are going to bring Bachelor in Paradise once again in the fall, which is what we’ve seen them do rather recently. Charity’s season has already started up production, and we hope that she does find a good guy at the end of it.

While we are sure there will be some great moments throughout the season, we do still have to raise the question now: Is this show really doing enough when it comes to mixing things up format-wise? It does feel like there are a lot of parts of this that are tired, or are, at the very least, being upstaged by some of what we’re seeing elsewhere.

Unless there is a really memorable contestant from Charity’s season, we almost hope that the next Bachelor is super old-school, and has some sort of claim to fame / something else that could recruit new people to the franchise. We also hope they considered this before Zach’s season, mostly because at this point in six months, we’re honestly not sure that there is a single thing that we will remember him for.

When will we see a lot more footage of Charity’s season?

We’re expecting a trailer at some point either in late May or early June. At this point, there is no reason for it to be rushed along.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

