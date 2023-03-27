The Bachelor finale spoilers: Will Zach pick Gabi or Kaity?

Tonight on ABC The Bachelor finale is going to be here, so let’s just ask the all-important question now: Who will Zach Shallcross pick?

For those wondering just how long the drama is going to persist entering the finale, let’s just note the following: It doesn’t appear as though either Gabi or Kaity is going to leave the show early. In some prior previews, we did get the sentiment that Gabi may not stay for the whole thing after what happened during fantasy suite week. However, if you watch the preview over here, you can see both of the final two getting ready (seemingly) for the final rose ceremony. It’s possible that this is misleading but if nothing else, we tend to think that both are going to be there on the final day.

As for who Zach is going to pick … well, there is still at least a little bit of a debate there. We lean more towards Kaity, mostly because of everything we’ve seen so far and the convenience of being with someone who already lives close to you. He’s also spent a lot of time with her all season long, she had multiple dates, and even with the fantasy suites she was clearly the person Zach felt he needed to talk to when it comes to what happened with Gabi.

As for whether or not the two are engaged and/or still together, those are the things that we will find out at some point tonight. Here is your reminder, though, that we are getting set for a three-hour event, and there is a lot that could happen from start to finish here.

Cynical as we can be about this show, we do want to root for some measure of happiness in the end — anything otherwise just feels harsh.

Who do you think that Zach Shallcross will pick on The Bachelor finale — Kaity or Gabi?

