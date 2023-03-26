The Bachelor finale spoilers: Zach’s After the Final Rose details

Monday night on ABC, The Bachelor finale is going to be here, and that includes for Zach Shallcross the After the Final Rose special, as well.

What’s going to happen over the course of the three-hour television event? There are already a number of bizarre rumors out there about who Zach ends up with and how it happens — but in the end, we still honestly feel like this ending is going to be fairly straightforward. The network has not promoted this like it’s one of the most stunning finales in recent history.

For the time being, let’s just go ahead and share the extended synopsis for this episode as a means of better setting the stage:

It’s a crucial final week in Thailand as Zach introduces his final two women to his family and contemplates the decision that will forever change all their lives. With everything on the line, he’ll head out on a romantic horse ride with Gabi and, later, a breathtaking hike with Kaity; each date leading him closer to the most important choice he’s made so far. Meanwhile, America watches along with a live studio audience as Jesse Palmer sits down with Zach and his final three women to discuss their time on this season and the emotional conclusion of his journey. Plus, Jesse shares a sneak peek of the new season of “The Bachelorette” on the season finale of “The Bachelor,” airing MONDAY, MARCH 27 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Who will Zach pick?

While neither one of the women seems that happy with him right now after how he handled some of the conversations around the fantasy suites, we do think that Kaity remains the most likely winner. If we get something other than this, we’ll consider ourselves very-much surprised.

If you missed it, the new season of The Bachelorette has already started filming with Charity as the lead, so there will be a chance for them to show some new footage.

What are you hoping to see across The Bachelor finale as well as the After the Final Rose special?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

