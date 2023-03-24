The Bachelor finale spoilers: Is Gabi leaving Zach before the end?

On Monday night The Bachelor finale is coming to ABC, but do you not have to wait to see the end of the season? We have to wonder…

The network has begun to air a new promo for the final chapter of Zach Shallcross’ journey, and within it is a pretty big declaration by Gabi when it comes to where things are going to — she may not want to meet Zach’s family. She indicates this in a confessional and it leads to us wondering a big question: Why?

Well, we do think a lot of this comes back to what happened on this past episode, when he told her that he wanted to communicate to others (really just Kaity) that the two of them were intimate in the fantasy suite. Gabi thought that this was something personal and private and now, she has this feeling that this trust was broken. We don’t think it has to do just with Kaity knowing, but also all of America. He put her in a really uncomfortable situation, just for the sake of his own guilty. Ironically, him telling Kaity did nothing but also make her upset.

We’re in a really interesting spot now in the finale where we don’t necessarily think that either woman is altogether happy with Zach. It is possible they will get past it, but if Gabi isn’t wanting to meet his family right now, she could already have one foot out the door.

If Gabi does leave, then the onus falls on Zach to not only figure out what he wants when it comes to his relationship with Kaity, but also to make her feel like she would have always been the final choice, even if Gabi had stayed. This could make for a challenging (and dramatic!) final rose ceremony … even if we’ve also seen crazier over the years.

Related – Who is Zach most likely to pick!

Who do you think we are going to see Zach end up with at the end of The Bachelor finale — Kaity or Gabi?

Be sure to share in the comments, and then also come back — there are more updates on the way that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







