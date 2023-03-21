The Bachelor finale spoilers: Does Zach pick Gabi or Kaity?

Now that the overnight dates are over, it is time to prepare fully for The Bachelor finale on Monday night. So are we going to see Zach Shallcross pick either Gabi or Kaity? These two are the final contenders, and you can make a case for either one.

With that being said, we’re going to reiterate much of what we’ve been saying all season long in that there is a super-clear frontrunner in Kaity and she’s been there from the beginning. She’s had some of the best dates, received a ton of time with him, and also happens to be in the same town in Austin. She’s got so many things going for her! While Gabi has a great personality and is super-fun, it just seems like she has more ground to make up on a romantic level.

Here is the biggest thing we’re honestly wondering about entering this finale — what can the producers do to raise the stakes and make this super-compelling? We don’t mean this as some sort of super-condescending dig at the show, but it’s hard to cultivate drama in a sea of predictability. Also, showing Zach second-guessing something that feels so solid right now is rather senseless. We’re sure they will find a way, largely because they often do.

So provided that Zach does end up choosing Kaity, are the two of them still together? Well, that is something else to wonder about.

What did we learn in the preview for what’s ahead?

Well, at the moment Gabi feels like she has a big “scarlet letter” on her chest after how Zach handled their time together in the fantasy suite. He also felt like both of the women were still upset with him.

What are you most anticipating transpire over the course of The Bachelor finale on ABC tomorrow?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming down the road. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







