Succession season 4 episode 2 trailer: The Roy family’s future

As we prepare ourselves for Succession season 4 episode 2 this weekend on HBO, there’s no denying things will get messy. The real question is just how much so, and from there, who could be the last person left standing.

Following the premiere the network unveiled a brand-new promo for the weeks ahead, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise that there was a lot of stuff that will unravel now after the ATN deal. It is true that Logan, Shiv, and Kendall do have a certain amount of control over the newspaper business, but how control is that really? After all, they seemingly overpaid for Nan’s companies by a pretty wide margin. The one thing that they could do is work some political angles and see how much influence they have over the next election.

Beyond just this, the trailer indicates that of course the tension between Shiv and Tom is only going to escalate, whereas Logan remains on a warpath as he tries to negotiate the GoJo deal. We don’t think that he loved losing Nan to his children, but at the same time he recognizes that there is a much larger game at play here. Not everyone can come out on top, but what wouldn’t surprise us at all is if the Roy family ends up cannibalizing each other to such an extent that the people in charge at the end aren’t even blood relatives. Maybe that’s for the best. Isn’t someone like Gerri way more qualified than some of they people?

Of course, prepare yourselves for some travel to specific destinations, more of Alexander Skarsgard as Matsson, and Kendall trying to woo over a live audience. We are sure already that this is going to go really badly for him.

You can watch the trailer (which hypes up more than just episode 2) over at the link here.

What did you learn from the trailer for Succession season 4 episode 2 and beyond?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

