Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3: Jason Sudeikis, cast set the stage

Tomorrow evening on Apple TV+, you are most likely going to have a chance to see Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3 arrive. So what can we say about that now?

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and note that there are a lot of big developments that we are presuming could happen now that Zava is joining the team. We do think, in some ways, we are meant to view AFC Richmond as the big family, one where Ted serves as a sort of parental figure. Now, there’s someone new coming into the family, and they also carry with them a rebellious disposition. He may have no interest in following Ted’s directions, and whatever benefits he offers on the pitch may be offset by whatever problems he causes behind the scenes. Get set for a bumpy road ahead; for us personally, we tend to anticipate this. That is, of course, alongside a myriad of other issues we see.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new video featuring Jason Sudeikis and many other characters setting the stage for Ted Lasso this season. The most interesting quotes in here come from Nick Mohammed, who lines up why Nate is where he is. We know that Ted was a good influence, but he felt abandoned by him. Nate above all else is deeply insecure and demands attention; unfortunately, this is something that Rupert is happy to offer for his own nefarious purpose. This is allowing Nate to build a separate, rather dangerous future for himself, and there will almost certainly be problems that come along with this.

In general, the real theme of this season appears to be evolution and each person finding out who they want to be within this family. We do worry that in the end, this will make Ted realize that he actually needs to be back with his son in the United States. Yet, that is a problem for another day. There is a lot of football to get into first and foremost.

