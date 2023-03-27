The Mandalorian season 3: Ahmed Best talks Kellern Beq

There have been a number of interesting stories that have come out of The Mandalorian season 3 already, but let’s discuss Ahmed Best for a moment.

As many of you know, Best is well-known for voicing Jar Jar Binks in the original prequel films, a role that led to frequent attacks an overall negative experience. It would be easy for anyone to come back into this universe with hesitation, even if his new role of Kellern Beq was an ultimate hero who ended up saving Grogu amidst the surrounding chaos of Order 66.

Speaking to StarWars.com, Best went into the various components that led to him coming back to the world, noting that he had to think about the return before agreeing to come back:

“I’ve been in the Star Wars world for such a long time and my story is such a rollercoaster ride of emotions … So coming back to Star Wars wasn’t an easy decision for me. It wasn’t something I could have immediately said yes to. I did have to marinate over it for a bit.

“I really want Star Wars to deliver, and if I become an obstacle to that, then I shouldn’t be in it. I don’t want to be bigger than the story … I want to contribute, I want to add to it. So it took me a minute.”

Thankfully, Best made a decision that allowed him to have a better overall experience and allow him to be really important hero to one of this world’s most beloved characters. For everyone who wanted more of a Grogu origin story, we now have it. This is all important of course to where we are now, as Grogu is in Mandalore alongside the title character and Bo-Katan. There is still a lot of story left this season, so who knows where their journey will lead?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

