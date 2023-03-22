The Mandalorian season 3 episode 5 preview: A mythosaur mystery

Is The Mandalorian season 3 episode 4 going to give us anything more on the mythosaur? Can you blame us for wanting something more?

What we see in the concluding minutes of episode 4 was fascinating for Bo-Katan, who saw one within the Living Waters at Mandalore. However, that doesn’t mean that anyone believes her and as a matter of fact, it feels more like the opposite. Most of those around her seem skeptical of her discovery, or attribute it to some sort of vision that came along with being “redeemed.”

For Bo-Katan in particular, this difference could serve as yet another sign of how, when the dust settles, she may not remain with these people forever. It does also raise questions about where the story is currently going. Just think about it like this: We don’t envision the remainder of season 3 is going to be full of training montages for Grogu. We do think the New Republic storyline we saw in episode 3 will eventually grow more significant, just as we feel like more familiar faces from the first two seasons are going to be returning.

Through it all, though, the large question for Katee Sackhoff’s character will be just where she belongs. Mythosaurs already do have a valuable place within Mandalorian iconography, but for her, it feels slightly different at this point. What it may represent for her is an opportunity to stand out from the crowd — she is an outlier. She is someone who many may think is now extinct, given recent events from earlier this year. That’s what made that scene with the armor so significant.

There’s no denying that The Mandalorian remains visually stunning, poignant, and at times funny — but does it need a larger direction for the season? That’s something we may have to wait and see on at this point…

What do you most want to see entering The Mandalorian season 3 episode 5 on Disney+?

Go ahead and share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







