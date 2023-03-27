Succession season 4 premiere: Are Shiv and Tom divorced?

The Succession season 4 premiere has now come and gone, so what is the state of things at this point for Shiv at Tom?

Well, over the course of the episode tonight, we saw these characters do battle against each other as they tried to make a deal with Nan. In the end, Logan did lowball the Pierces and in doing that, the “New Gen Roys” managed to get in there with an offer of $10 million. However, was this really the price that they needed to pay? Make no mistake: We think that Logan wanted the win. However, he was okay giving it to his kids so long as they went into overdrive when it came to opening up their pocketbooks.

Now, let’s get into Shiv and Tom’s actual relationship. At the end of the episode, they indicated that a divorce was the path forward. She didn’t want to talk about it; yet, we do think there are some feelings there. They always were. They may just not have been love.

For a while, their relationship meant something when it comes to upward mobility. Yet, that’s not there anymore. Tom seems to be living a hollow existence, while Shiv seems to be desperate to prove herself alongside her siblings.

Is there a chance that we do see these two characters actually have a future still, even in spite of all of this? You can argue so, mostly just because their relationship has been so navigate in the first place. There have always been ulterior motives before and technically, the papers are not formally in on a divorce. There is still plenty of time for things to change throughout.

What did you think overall about the events of the Succession season 4 premiere?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

