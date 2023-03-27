The Way Home season 2 spoilers: Hope for Kat & Elliot?

As we prepare ourselves for The Way Home season 2 on Hallmark Channel down the road, why not discuss Kat and Elliot? There’s still room to hope for something here, right?

Well, if there is, let’s just say that it’s not something that is going to be all that easy. Remember that we had been rooting for the two of them for most of the season, only for Elliot to decide to not go through with being together in the end. Why? Let’s just say that he wants to find his own path forward and not let the strings of time dictate what he wants to do.

While we may understand some of what’s going on here with Elliot, aren’t we still sad about it? Yes! Speaking to TVLine in a new interview all about it, here is some of what Chyler Leigh had to say about if the two still will be around each other moving forward:

Oh, that is a great question: Can you ever really truly be friends with your ex? I don’t know, to be very, very honest. I don’t know if that means [he’s] moving away or whatnot. I doubt it. I mean, he’s too invested in life there. He’s a teacher. But I couldn’t confirm nor deny because I don’t know.

Everything still is in the early going when it comes to planning season 2, so there is a lot of room for certain things to evolve and change.

What do you want to see when it comes to Kat and Elliot over the course of The Way Home season 2?

