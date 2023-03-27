Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We don’t think that it is going to come as a big shock that we’d love more of the show; not only that, but we’d love it soon! We know that we’re getting into the home stretch here and we tend to think that’s going to make everything even more crazy as we move forward.

Of course, this is where we do now get to sharing some of the bad news: There is no installment on the air tonight. Instead, you’ll be waiting until Monday, April 10 to see season 20 episode 18 titled “Head Games.” There is a lot that you’ll be able to see over the course of it — sure, there is going to be another action-packed case just like you would expect from this franchise. However, you are also going to have a chance to see something a little more personal tied to Kasie. Why are there more hard times coming her way? Is she ever going to have a chance to see a whim?

For a few more details right now, check out the full NCIS season 20 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Head Games” – The NCIS team digs deep to investigate a Navy lieutenant who’s accused of trying to murder her husband but has no memory of the attack. Also, Kasie navigates a potential medical scare, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, April 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Hopefully by the time this episode airs, we will have a chance to learn a little bit more about episode 19, or some other things leading up to the finale. We know that this show does love to present a lot of big-time twists and turns, and we certainly do not hope that stops this year — especially with there being a season 21 renewal coming down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

