The Bachelor finale spoilers: Zach and Gabi’s final date drama

Tomorrow night is going to serve as The Bachelor finale on ABC, and let’s just say the drama just keeps coming for Zach.

When it comes to personality (or a lack thereof), it is pretty easy to say that this is one of the least engaging leads we’ve had in recent memory. Yet, the past couple of weeks have certainly led to some discussion … but not necessarily for the best reasons. You see, it’s become all the more clear that Zach has a pretty big problem when it comes to knowing when to say certain things … and also how to deliver the message properly.

Last week, he decided to tell Kaity about sleeping with Gabi right in the middle of a romantic date of their own. He thought he was saying the right thing, but Kaity didn’t need that from him! Instead, it felt more like him trying to ease his own guilt in front of America. Now, in the finale he’s being overly honest with Gabi about where he stands leading up to the final rose ceremony. You can see some of that in a sneak preview over at this link.

We do think that Zach is trying to be incredibly honest with her so that he doesn’t lead her on ahead of the final rose ceremony, especially in the event that he chooses Kaity. Yet, she’s left to sit around and wonder if she’s enough and if she really has another reason to put herself out there. It’s inevitable that someone is going to be heartbroken at the end of the season, and it is all a part of the process. We do think that the kindest thing that a lead can do at this point is let them leave the moment you know for sure. Maybe Zach does that, but for now, watching him be so indecisive is like nails on a chalkboard.

In the end, we’ll wait and see what happens moving into the finale; for now, we absolutely think that he is picking Kaity.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

