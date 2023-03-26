Is Your Honor new tonight on Showtime, March 26? A look ahead

Is Your Honor new tonight on Showtime? Of course, we do think the ending to this past episode raises some huge questions regarding the future. Take, for starters, what happens with Michael after he walks back into prison in the closing minutes of last week’s installment.

The bad news at present is clear: There is no new installment tonight. Beyond just that, there is also no confirmation that the Bryan Cranston series is ever going to be back.

The good news, at least at present, remains pretty clear: The network has never said anything about season 2 being the final season. Sure, we know that Cranston did once upon a time, but that was many months ago and we still think that the powers that be are still crossing their fingers here and hoping for the best … and why wouldn’t they?

One important element to consider here is simply that Showtime is going to be becoming more under the Paramount+ umbrella and by virtue of that, they are going to be prioritizing long-term shows and franchises more than ever. We’re not suggesting that Your Honor is suddenly going to have a ton of spin-offs, but we do think this network is going to prioritize keeping it around for as long as they possibly can. After all, this is a show with a big-name star and with a lot of potential to attract others. They would rather spend money on a known quantity than take a gamble on something that still poses a ton of question marks.

For the time being, all we can do is be patient — there is no immediate hurry to order a season 3, so that buys everyone a certain measure of time.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Your Honor season 5 moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show is not back on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments!

