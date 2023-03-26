Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network? We have to get some sort of good news on the show’s future soon … right?

Well, we should start off this article by noting that there’s a reason for a lot of fan frustration right now, and it has to do with a real lack of transparency behind the scenes. The last thing that Paramount has said about the show is denying the idea that they are moving without Kevin Costner, and that was months ago. Also, you would’ve had to look to see that statement, and it’s not something that a lot of mainstream fans have access to at the moment.

The truth here is that there is no new episode of Yellowstone tonight, and there’s not going to be one until the issues with the production schedule are sorted out. We do think that it would benefit the network to come out and say something exciting about the show’s future soon, but there is probably one simple reason why they haven’t: They don’t want to make any sort of false promise. They’ve already announced a summer return date for the season that they probably won’t be able to meet; the last thing they’ll want is to disappoint people further by having to change up some other announcement.

For now, here is what we’d do if we were the network — the moment there is something else big to announce when it comes to the show, we’d put it out there without hesitation. Do anything to get the discussion about the future moving in a positive way. Heck, even announce something about the 6666 spin-off!

For the record, we’ll continue to argue that the intention is to probably have Matthew McConaughey star in that particular show, and it would change only if something happens regarding Costner and the flagship series.

Do you think there is going to be any good news on the horizon when it comes to Yellowstone season 5?

