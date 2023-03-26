American Idol 21: See Kaeyra, Phil Kane audition (video)

We’re going to see a new episode of American Idol 21 tonight on ABC, so why not celebrate by seeing performances from Kaeyra and Phil Kane? Both of them are bringing a lot to the table here, and we’re looking forward to watching a lot of that play out.

Let’s start out here with Kaeyra, who has the interesting job of restaurant singer — she is basically tasked with performing all covers, several hours a week in order to impress a certain clientele. That’s not the easiest job in the world since everyone wants something different out of you. Her take on Chris Stapleton’s “Cold” is really fantastic and we’re eager to see what she could be doing down the road.

Now, let’s move over to Phil Kane and his original “Osage County,” which honestly feels like it has some serious “Walking in Memphis” vibes when it comes to its soul and storytelling quality. The real purpose of country music is to tell stories, and we do think he captures some of that here. A few years ago, we’d be worried about a show like this forcing him to go out and do cover after cover — is that really going to be beneficial for him? We don’t think so, but in the show’s current era we do think there is more freedom for the contestants to come out and be more original.

There’s no question in our mind that both of these performers are going to be moving on to the next phase of the competition, so there is utterly no reason at all to worry about that. The question comes down more to whether or not we’re going to be seeing the two in the live shows. It goes without saying, but we would love to see something like that happen!

You can watch videos for both auditions now at the show’s YouTube Channel.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

