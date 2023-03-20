American Idol 21: Was Fire Wilmore audition TOO emotional?

We know that American Idol 21 loves their big, emotional moments, but was the closing audition with Fire Wilmore a little too much for everyone out there?

Well, we do think there’s a part of the end of it that felt a little uncomfortable, as we watched her four-year old daughter try to give her a golden ticket even though Katy Perry was the only judge who gave her a yes vote. She is going to have another shot at this down the road and that may be her opportunity, but there are going to be some cynics out there who look at all of this and think that it’s the show playing everything up for story.

Fire does have a great voice, in addition to a pretty fiery name. We also do think when she comes back in Nashville, she’s going to have a great opportunity to go through! For now, we just give her a lot of credit for being bold audition to audition and also be vulnerable about what she’s gone through. None of that is an altogether easy thing to do, and we’re glad that she has a champion out there in Katy.

Now, let’s go ahead and present a hot take while we are at it — we do think that Fire was actually better than some of the people put through during the episode. If she can make it far in this competition, we will say that this whole audition package, difficult as it was for her, will be better in the long run. After all, we have a hard time thinking that anyone will be forgetting about her in the near future after this.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

