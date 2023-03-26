Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 3: Is Cane in danger?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 3 on Starz, let’s go ahead and ask a big question: How worried should we be about Cane?

First and foremost, let’s just think about where things ended for the character at the end of episode 2 — he found himself blackmailing Lorenzo, his own father, after he learned the truth about Zeke’s death. He thinks that he can use him and all of his connections now to move some of Noma’s product and in doing so, get himself exactly what he wants: More power, and a better seat at the table. We tend to think that this could be the case, but there is a huge problem that Lorenzo is forgetting about: There’s no guarantee that Lorenzo’s going to be game to go along with this.

Just think about it for a moment here: This is not a guy who is altogether used to taking orders or being pushed around in this way, especially after spending such a long period of time behind bars. We think he wants nothing more than to enjoy his freedom, and that’s why Cane should be worried. While Lorenzo may not strike back directly, he could easily have someone close to him opt to do something — we wouldn’t be surprised in the least to see something like that come back. It could be with violence, or it could be something else in order to ensure that the Tejada family patriarch has leverage once more.

In the end, we suppose that we shouldn’t be shocked that Cane is playing with a certain degree of fire, given that this is something that he has done since the very beginning of this series. However, we do tend to assume that someday, he’s going to get burned by it: This is more or less all about when that’s going to happen.

Of course, we also do think that Lorenzo could die this season — Monet, after all, got used to a life without him around.

