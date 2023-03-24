Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Will Diana die?

As we get ourselves prepared for Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 3 on Starz next week, what can we look forward to? Or, what is there to dread?

Well, based on the promo that we saw tonight, it appears as though there is one thing to be most prepared for here: The possibility that Diana could die. Is Noma and her crew using her as an “incentive” for Tariq, Effie, and Brayden to finish the job? It feels that way at the moment and if nothing else, we think that everything is about to get so much more chaotic. Just remember what we saw at the end of the episode involving Cane and Lorenzo. Cane now knows the truth about what happened to Zeke, and you better believe that he is going to use that as blackmail for as long as humanly possibly.

If you do want to get some other insight about Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 3 (titled “Human Capital”), go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

Tariq and the rest of the team must find a way to get the product flowing at an even bigger scale. Tensions rise amongst the Tejadas when Lorenzo backs Cane’s plan. Saxe digs into the Theo Rollins case.

Since we are still so early in the season, it does feel as though we’re going to see things only get crazier from here on out — and you better be prepared for that in advance.

It is pretty clear why Lorenzo is backing Cane’s plan at the moment, isn’t it? We tend to think so. Meanwhile, we also think that it’s pretty clear why Tariq is now so desperate to get the product moving quickly. This is going to be a pretty intense next few episodes, and someone could die. We don’t necessarily think that it’s going to be Diana, but it could be someone.

What are you the most prepared to see as we move into Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 3 on Starz?

