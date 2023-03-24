Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 2: Lorenzo’s secret is out?

We figured that there was going to be some sort of big moment at the end of Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 2, and let’s just say we got it! Of course, that did not happen in the way in which anyone thought.

We figured that a big surprise was going to come this week when it comes to Noma, or at the very least something super-crazy with Tariq and Stansfield. We didn’t imagine that Lorenzo would choose to open his mouth about what happened to Zeke so fast. He admitted to Cane that he was responsible for what happened. Not only that, but he also admitted why he did it! He thought that Zeke was Mecca and he was taking him out, once and for all.

Now, it’s pretty clear that Lorenzo is going to be in big trouble thanks to Cane — after all, we are talking here all about someone who is going to blackmail him to no end. This is a guy who wants to use Lorenzo now to fulfill some of what Noma wants and in doing so, he buys himself some loyalty.

How crazy are things going to go here for Lorenzo? Well, we don’t think that he is a guy who is just going to sit idly by and take orders forever. There is going to be a moment in here where the you-know-what hits the fan, and we’ll have to wait and see 1) what that moment is and 2) what Lorenzo decides to do about it. Would he kill Cane? That seems crazy on some level, but desperate times could call for desperate measures.

If nothing else, we certainly think that we are set up for a season now that will be bigger and crazier than anything we have had a chance to see so far. Let’s hope it lives up to the hype!

