1923 season 2 premiere date: The worst case scenario

While we wait to see a 1923 season 2 premiere over on Paramount+, why not have a discussion about dates — or, to be specific, scenarios? When is the absolute latest that you could expect to see Harrison Ford and the rest of the cast back on the air?

We have a number of scenarios that we’re of course going to get into here, and we’ll try to base them off of what we’ve seen when it comes to the greater Taylor Sheridan universe over the years.

In case you weren’t aware already, the best-case scenario when it comes to a 1923 season 2 remains pretty clear: That filming starts off in the summer, and we have a chance to see it back when it comes to November or December. We should go ahead and note that for the time being, this is still the thing that we expect more so than anything else. It makes a good bit of overall sense and beyond just that, we do think the production should be far enough ahead for this to happen.

So if the show does get delayed for whatever reason, we then think we’re looking at the worst-case scenario of a February or March 2024 launch. There are only eight more episodes, and that at least cuts down on production. The biggest complication we could theoretically see everyone running into at this point is tied mostly to the busy schedule for Ford, who has another season of Shrinking to also do plus a good bit of promotion for the next Indiana Jones movie.

Of course, we should be mostly happy above all else that 1923 is coming back and beyond just that, we aren’t getting any weird news about delays in filming like we’ve seen for Yellowstone.

What do you think the worst-case scenario is when it comes to a possible 1923 season 2?

