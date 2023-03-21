1923 season 2 premiere date expectations, hopes for spring

Now that we are officially into spring, what does that mean when it comes to a 1923 season 2 premiere date over at Paramount+? What sort of great stuff do we have to look forward to right now?

First and foremost, we should kick things off by noting the following: The second season is very much coming! That has already been greenlit and beyond just that, we know that it is going to run for eight additional episodes. This will also be the final season, unless of course show executive producer Taylor Sheridan changes his mind.

So what else could we learn before we get around to late June? It mostly comes down to one thing — filming. Or, to be specific, whether we’re going to learn more about when it begins. There has been some chatter that season 2 will start up behind the scenes in the summer, so can we expect to get an update over the next few months? That feels likely.

As for whether or not that update will come alongside a premiere date, that’s where things start to get a little bit more murky. We do not foresee that Paramount+ is going to be super-eager to announce something on that until we get a little closer to their projected start time — in other words, we probably won’t get a date until September or October, provided that the goal is that we end up seeing the show back when we get around to December. That is the fairest assumption to make, given that it’s when season 1 of this show, plus also 1883, have come on over the past couple of years.

In the end…

Try not to get your hopes up that there’s going to be some huge barrage of news over the next little while. If you do that, you are setting yourselves up for a letdown. Yet, we do tend to think this will prove worth the wait.

What are you most hoping to learn when it comes to 1923 season 2 at Paramount+ over the course of the spring?

