1923 season 2 premiere date: Solving the filming mystrey?

There are a number of different mysteries to think about when it comes to 1923 season 2 on Paramount+, and some of them are obvious.

Take, for example, what’s happening when it comes to the story. Is Spencer and Alexandra going to reunite? That’s something that is hugely important for the future of these characters, but also the Dutton family lineage as a whole. Remember that these could be the grandparents of John Dutton, the main character of Yellowstone itself! There’s also the mystery of what’s happening with Jacob and Cara Dutton, but it is clear that the ranch itself is going to be okay.

The mystery of when filming is going to begin is the most important thing ahead for the show, at least when it comes to determining when it could potentially be coming back on the aforementioned streaming service. There is, after all, a need to have several episodes already in the can before the show can air! The post-production crew can only move so fast to edit together episodes, so they need to be ahead of the game.

At the moment, here is what we would say — it feels pretty darn important for filming to start in the summer for a multitude of different reasons. Where do we start? Well, remember for a moment that the conditions are certainly easier on the cast than in the harsher months of the year. Also, the cast has already expressed hope to film at that time.

If the streaming service has their way…

1923 season 2 is going to start up in December. We’re sure that they would love the option to not have some sort of big hiatus right in the middle of the season, even though they could still end up doing it.

Premiering the show in December would probably mean that most, if not all, of the second season could be done at this point behind the scenes. It could also be once more weeks after the Yellowstone season 5 return … provided that it meets some of its own target dates.

Is there anything that you are most excited to see when it comes to 1923 season 2 over at Paramount+?

When do you think the show is going to begin? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and then also come back around for even more insight. (Photo: Paramount+.)

