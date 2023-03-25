Outlander season 7 part 2 return date: When to expect it

We recently had a chance to learn that Outlander season 7 was going to be premiering on Starz come mid-June, albeit with a major caveat. Like so many of us expected, the 16-episode season is going to be split into half.

Is this news in so many ways expected? Absolutely it is, especially when you consider the fact that very few cable networks would ever air a 16-episode season all at once time. This is a chance to retain subscribers for multiple periods, and also try to promote a number of other shows along the way. This also does afford the post-production team more time to polish up the second half of the season, and the premiere date being what it is helps to ensure the first half comes out at a fairly reasonable point in time.

To date, the one thing that the premium-cable network has noted is that the second half is coming out at some point in 2024 — so when will that be? It is going to come down to one thing above all else: What makes the most sense in terms of the schedule. Remember that by the time we get to the new year, the entirety of the season should be ready to go. However, Starz has had somewhat of a logjam for its programming for a while now, and it remains to be seen when that it is going to be over. We’d love to see the show back with part 2 in January or February, but it easily could be next spring.

With this being said, we’d be surprised if they waited until all the way in the summer of 2024 to bring the show back. After all, we are expecting (at least tentatively) the eighth season to be out in 2025. The only reason it wouldn’t be is due to either a delay in filming or the prequel Blood of My Blood coming out first.

