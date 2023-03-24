Outlander season 8 premiere date: The future after season 7 news

If you missed the recent news on the subject, Outlander season 7 is set to premiere in mid-June — but what does this mean for season 8?

The first thing that we should note at the moment is that Starz is splitting up the 16 episodes that have already been filmed. We’ve got the first half this summer, and at present, we hope that the second half is coming in early 2024. (We already know that the next batch of episode is confirmed for next year, but everything else remains to be seen.) We don’t know how much it would benefit Starz to wait beyond that, but in all honesty, everything remains a bit of a mystery when it comes to their schedule. They’ve been doing ALL sorts of messy stuff as of late that doesn’t make a whole lot of sense on the outside!

For the network, we do tend to think that the season 7 premiere date, plus the split season, allows them to be more flexible moving into the eighth and final chapter. We don’t expect to see these episodes until early 2025, and it could be even later than that. The long break should enable the cast to work on some other things, and when they do come back, it is only for ten more episodes. There will at least be all sorts of good content leading up to it, and there are still some other off-shoots in the works. We have the Outlander: Blood of My Blood prequel, and who knows what the future will hold in regards to Men in Kilts? At the moment, that remains a particularly big mystery.

Ultimately, we don’t expect to get a whole lot more news on season 8 through the rest of the year, as Starz has no real reason to promote it. For now, we can just sit back, relax, and enjoy what is in front of us.

Of course, whenever season 8 does premiere we will have our tissues at the ready … it is going to truly be the end of an era.

